Downtown Brewery Excited for Patio Reopening Friday

Many bars and restaurants are getting set to open their patios Friday as Ontario enters step one of the province's reopening framework.

In downtown Windsor, Craft Heads Brewing Company's parklet patio will be open for business and co-owner Bryan Datoc says it's great to be back to serving customers in person.

Datoc says they've received big support from the public since the pandemic began.

"We're happy with the support we've gotten from the customers throughout the last pretty year and a half," he says "It's been pretty difficult just with the rules changing and trying to have to adjust, but we're happy to be opening up on Friday once inspections on the parklet take place."

Datoc is asking customers to respect the rules and be patient.

"We're going to operate as first come, first served and all we ask from everyone is just be respectful to one another. Everyone is just trying to get back into the swing of things," he says. "We want everyone to be safe and make sure that that was the last lockdown that we ever have for the rest of our lives."

Datoc says there's a buzz downtown as businesses get ready.

"I have so much respect for anyone that has a small business right now. With all the rules changing everyone is trying to adjust, trying to pivot, trying to get their staff ready to go. Everyone is kind of full throttle right now and trying to get everything ready. With all the dates moving it's really hard to plan," he says.

Under step one of Ontario's reopening plan, patio dining is permitted with no more than four people per table, non-essential retail can reopen at 15 per cent capacity and residents are allowed to host outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people.

