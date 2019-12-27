Downtown Brewery Gives Residents a Hot Meal for Boxing Day

More than 100 people enjoyed some food and holiday cheer in downtown Windsor on Boxing Day.

The fourth annual Free Community Holiday Meal was held at Craft Heads Brewery on University Avenue at Pelissier Street Thursday afternoon.

Jody has made his way down for the event since its inception and says it's nice to know there's always somewhere to go during the holidays.

"Just to have a place to be with some people instead of being home alone," he says. "I live by myself so I think it give everybody who may be down on their luck ... a place to be and be with people instead of sitting all alone."

Jody tells AM800 News it's nice to know there's always somewhere to go during the holidays.

"It give people a place to be and the atmosphere here is really nice," Jody added.

He says the volunteers went above and beyond.

"Even the little kids are having a field day. If that had been just going to serve yourself at the counter it would have been a zoo, but they took your order and brought everything here. The way this is set up is magnificent," he says.

Just over 50 volunteers consisting of area nurses, the service industry and the surrounding community made it all possible, according to organizers.