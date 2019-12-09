Downtown Brewery to Tap-In to CIP for Expansion



A downtown Windsor brewery is expanding and could cash in on incentives from the city.

Craft Heads Brewing Company currently has a bar and small brewing space on the corner of University Avenue West and Pelissier Street.

The Brewery is now expanding its brewing operation around the corner to 324 and 328 Pelissier Street and wants to tap into the City Centre Community Development and Planning Fund to do it.

Under the program, the business could get 50 per cent or $20,000 back of the $50,000 spent on storefront facade improvements.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says it's good to see incentive programs keeping business in the city's core.

"They could have expanded and put their brewing facility out in a warehouse somewhere, but they decided to stay downtown and take two more retail spots and merged them into one," he says. "It means a lot; it means a lot more foot traffic and a lot of people in and out of that area."

Bortolin says he hears a lot of negativity around the downtown, but seeing businesses like Craft Heads expand and remain downtown is a positive sign.

He adds factory openings and large commercial chains get a lot of attention, but small business is what downtown Windsor needs long-term.

"Small businesses really are ones who should be credited for doing a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to creating great spaces and attracting people, as well as what it does for the psyche of the downtown," he says. "Knowing you have somewhere good to go, somewhere unique, that really changes the dynamic of what you can get when you go downtown."

The proposal goes before the Development and Heritage Standing Committee Monday at 4:30pm at Windsor's City Hall.