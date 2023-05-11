Downtown Civic Esplanade Project to be discussed at next Windsor City Council meeting

Windsor city council will soon discuss a massive plan for a number of outdoor amenities that could be part of the stretch of the downtown core connecting City Hall to the riverfront area.

The Civic Esplanade Project is made up of five segments which includes City Hall square, Charles Clark Square, an arts park, a riverside plaza as well as a crossing at Riverside Drive.

Among the amenities outlined as part of the project are a curved NHL-sized ice rink, a stage, gathering areas, an area for food trucks, and a place to display local art.

The project’s proposed concept, "Light the Path," looks to bring local stories to light through the design, while incorporating open spaces and beacons along the path to create an invigorating, informative and exciting civic public realm.

Officials say the five segments were developed along the esplanade to allow people to move freely along a meandering northsouth access between City Hall and Rotary Plaza at the Riverfront.

Overall master plan and the various segments detailed (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says it's a nice looking projected, but he's against it due to the price tag.

Francis says the total price tag on the project is about $37 million all-in, which is comparable to what it cost to actually build City Hall itself, and he believes that money could be better spent in other areas.

"I think we could take that $37 million and do other things with it. We could still invest in the downtown, for instance, why aren't we looking at a downtown marina? Could you imagine having boaters being able to dock at the foot of Ouellette, get out and go right to the restaurants, pubs and shops on Ouellette. Is there prospects of bringing Bright Lights downtown along the riverfront going into Ouellette?"

Francis also floated more money for safety and security downtown, the possibility of doing more along the Ouellette/Pelissier corridors, and further streetscaping in the downtown core.

He says he's not opposed to the project at some point in time, but doesn't believe it's a priority for the city today.

"I think it's something that we could push back five to 10 years, and potentially spend that $37 million on other downtown infrastructure features including road and sewer upgrades that can have more of an impact on what we're trying to do to bring more people downtown. Both to live there, and to do business there," he stated.

The $37 million is included in the 10-year capital budget that was passed in April, and it's one of a few items included that led Francis to vote against it at the time.

He says there are challenges downtown that are being dealt with, and feels a focus on that and other improvements just make more sense for Windsor right now.

"I think Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is doing amazing work, he's always open to listening, I love working with him and we have a great relationship but this is one thing him and I disagree on," Francis continued. "I just think if we're going to spend $37 million that money could be better spent elsewhere in the downtown core area."

City council will receive more information about the project at their next council meeting on May 29, where they'll also have to decide whether or not to approve the project's master plan.

Once a decision is made on the overall plan, then that would flow into tendering and construction plans.

Council approved a $550,000 budget for the design phase of the project back in 2020. FORREC Ltd., a Toronto-based design firm, was awarded the contract for that work and presented an update to the plan earlier this week.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi

Renderings of the City Hall Plaza designs (Photo Credit: Courtesy the City of Windsor)