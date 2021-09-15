Downtown Farmers Market listed as COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public about a COVID-19 exposure point in downtown Windsor.

The health unit has identified the exposure point at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane West.

The date of exposure is listed as Saturday, Sept. 11 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location during that time frame to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.