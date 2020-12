A house fire in downtown Windsor has left eight people homeless.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1300-block of Goyeau St. Christmas Eve just before 4pm.

The blaze was quickly upgraded as crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the home.

No injuries are reported as those who were home at the time were able to get out safely.

The cause has been listed as accidental with damage estimated at $150,000.