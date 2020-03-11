Downtown Lions Club Donates to Windsor Regional Hospital

The Downtown Lions Club is giving back to the community.

The club has donated $100,000 to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The money will be used for ophthalmological equipment for both emergency departments.

Dr. Jody Stasko is an emergency physician.

She says thanks to the funding, both campuses will receive new Slit Lamps for eye injuries.

"It's better, quicker care, way more efficient," says Stasko. "The equipment for eye as you know, people feel so venerable and helpless when they can't see properly and they're worried about losing their vision. This means we can quickly see them, quickly assess their eye."