Downtown Lions Club Donates to Windsor Regional Hospital
The Downtown Lions Club is giving back to the community.
The club has donated $100,000 to Windsor Regional Hospital.
The money will be used for ophthalmological equipment for both emergency departments.
Dr. Jody Stasko is an emergency physician.
She says thanks to the funding, both campuses will receive new Slit Lamps for eye injuries.
"It's better, quicker care, way more efficient," says Stasko. "The equipment for eye as you know, people feel so venerable and helpless when they can't see properly and they're worried about losing their vision. This means we can quickly see them, quickly assess their eye."
Dr. Stasko says the new lamps are the rolls royce of eye equipment.
"We have a Slit Lamp at both campuses but it's not functioning well, there's a lot of moving parts to a Slit Lamp if you look at it," says Stasko. "So little pieces of it and compartments of it break, they go missing, they're not functioning properly."
Other equipment being purchased include two tonopens and 30 ophthalmoscopes.
A cheque presentation was held at the Ouellette Campus on Wednesday.