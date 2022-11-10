Downtown Mission achieves accreditation from Imagine Canada’s Standards Program

The Downtown Mission has been accredited under Imagine Canada’s Standards Program.

With this achievement, the mission joins a distinguished ever-growing community of nonprofit organizations dedicated to operational excellence.

The Downtown Mission has been trying over the past two years to receive the accreditation by reviewing their operations and working to improve in areas needed.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission, says this recognition will benefit the Downtown Mission.

She says what exactly the accreditation means for the mission.

"We are living up to the standards set by Imagine Canada, and it then shows our guests that we are doing our absolute best to serve them. And it also shows our community, our supporters, our donors, our volunteers, our staff that we are living up to the highest level of standards."

She says the standards of the board governance, financial accountability and transparency, fundraising, staff management, and volunteer involvement were reviewed.

"This makes sure that each of these areas are living up to the standards that are required for us to be a good organization operationally, and living up to the standards of Imagine Canada."

She says having this accreditation could mean more funding from surrounding companies.

"We're serving hundreds of individuals a day, both adults and youth, so we definitely want to be more accountable. We want to be more transparent. But, at the same time, we need help from larger funding bodies like corporations and foundations to help us continue providing the service 24-hours a day."

The Standards Program is a Canada-wide set of shared standards for charities and non-profits designed to help

organizations strengthen their operations.

The Downtown Mission will now be reviewed yearly by Imagine Canada to ensure they are still meeting requirements.