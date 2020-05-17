Downtown Mission Adjusting to Pandemic Challenges

The Downtown Mission is reminding those in need that it's there to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Ron Dunn says it's been a challenging time, but the Mission has been adapting with a number of new safety measures to fall in line with physical distancing rules.

Dunn says they're doing everything they can to stay safe.

"We've been implementing social distancing in the building which has caused a lot of changes here, but the reality is we still have 25 people at a time in our dining room. We're just trying to give folks who are experiencing homelessness the same opportunity that the rest of the country has and that's an opportunity to stay safe."

He says finding volunteers has been the biggest obstacle.

"We've really buckled down. We've got a great group here. We're also an organization that relies heavily on our volunteers. So that makes it difficult and challenging to do the work we do with less support."

Dunn says the Mission has become home base for many homeless people as most drop-in centres have shutdown.

"For those who are experiencing homelessness now, this is been one of only a very few places they could go for basic things like a washroom. Those folks you used to see at the Tim Hortons don't have that luxury anymore. So we've been busy and just continuing to do the work that we've been asked to do."

The Mission's new food delivery program has been bringing food to 185 local families each week while 150 individuals have been receiving food daily.

The Mission has also been providing a safe place to sleep for around 60 people each night.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi