Downtown Mission Annual Bench Talk Raises More Than $45,000

Mission accomplished.

The Downtown Mission has announced its annual "Bench Talk with Executive Director Ron Dunn" has raised more than $45,000 in community donations.

Dunn spent 24-hours outdoors in an effort to raise awareness about homelessness.

He was outside at 11am on Thursday and stayed outdoors until 11am on Friday.

It was the fourth year for the event.

As AM800 News reported on Thursday, an anonymous donor agreed to match community funds raised at the event up to $40,000.