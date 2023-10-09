Downtown Mission continues Thanksgiving meal tradition on Tuesday

It's the season of giving and the Downtown Mission is doing just that.

The Downtown Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving meal for those in the community to take part in the season.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey or ham with all the trimmings will be prepared by the Downtown Mission's kitchen staff, aided by volunteers, and served to hungry and homeless people on Tuesday.

Local philanthropist and businessman, Sam Sinjari, is providing turkeys, hams, and pounds of potatoes for the Thanksgiving celebration.

This meal is expected to serve more than 200 people.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission, says between 45 and 50 people will be allowed in the Mission at a time.

"We are so thankful to have support of our community of course, as well as local philanthropist Sam Sinjari, who has provided a wonderful donation of turkeys, ham, and vegetables as well to help provide this meal for our community members."

She says this is the time of year for giving.

"This is our way of giving people who come to the Mission to stay in our shelter, or if they come to the Mission for other services, that we can provide them with that family setting, that feeling of welcome, that feeling of love and compassion."

Ponniah-Goulin says they will stay open as long as food is available.

"We will start around 12 o'clock [p.m.] and typically go until about 1:30 [p.m.] or so, but if we need to stay longer to allow more people to come in because we can only have a certain number of people at a time, we will do so and we'll keep going as long as we can with the food that we have available."

The meal will be provided on Tuesday, October 10, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Downtown Mission is located at 875 Ouellette Avenue and those looking to attend can enter at the rear entrance off Pelissier Street.