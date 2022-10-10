Downtown Mission hosting annual Thanksgiving luncheon

The Downtown Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon this week.

Hot meals will be served at the mission the day after Thanksgiving on Tuesday, October 11.

Executive Director of the Downtown Mission Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says she doesn't know what to expect, going into this year's event.

"Our numbers for our meals in our dining hall have reduced a little bit over the last six months are so because more individuals have been housed, which is amazing."

Ponniah-Goulin says depending on how busy the event is, they may stay open a little longer.

"Because it's a special day and event, we may have more people come out. We're not in outbreak right now, so the community can come to us as well, not just the people who are staying in our shelter."

She says some COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place during the event.

"We do have our six feet a part rule in the dining hall, with individual seats six feet apart. When one person comes in and gets a meal, when they are done they leave, and they open up a spot and our staff cleans it down and then the next person will sit there."

The event will run from around 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.