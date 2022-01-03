Downtown Mission Interim Executive Director calls 2021 a challenging year

The Interim Executive Director of Windsor's Downtown Mission says 2021 was a challenging year for the non profit organization.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says the past two years have been some of the most challenging in the organization's 49 year history.

She says they learned a lot from last year but they have a ways to go to get back to where thing were before the pandemic.

"We've seen an increase in numbers of people reaching out for help with addiction issues and needing support for our Windsor youth centre programs," she continued. "We've definitely seen an increase overall in our demand for our services as well as challenges in providing those services."

Goulin says the support has been great over the holiday season, and there are many ways to help.

"We definitely need help in terms of financial resources to help us get through the extra security measures that we need, the extra maintenance issues that we've been having as we're moving from one location to another."

Goulin says the Downtown Mission will see some changes in the New Year.

"Right now we are just looking into the possibility of moving our meal services and our kitchen into our wellness centre. So we would temporarily be there while we have a moment to stabilize and figure out where our next location would be."

Goulin took on the role of Interim Executive Director after Ron Dunn resigned earlier this year.

According to the Downtown Missions website, approximately 200 individuals are homeless in Windsor-Essex.