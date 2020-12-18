Downtown Mission Launches Food Delivery Service

The Downtown Mission has teamed up with a local delivery service so Windsor-Essex can "feed themselves and the homeless."

Executive Director Reverend Ron Dunn announced the mission will be using Jubzi to deliver food from area restaurants starting Friday.

Dunn says the online ordering service was created by the owners of Windsor's Sofos Greek Restaurant, who were sick of paying up to 30 per cent to large corporations to deliver their food.

"The mission gets a five per cent donation right off the top of every order and Jubzi is taking about a six per cent tech service charge plus delivery and hopefully a tip for the driver," he says.

The mission has secured a contract for 100 drivers and 28 local restaurants have already signed on, according to Dunn.

"We're hoping that once we go live and people see it working that we'll be able to pick up some more," he says. "We have spoken to two national brands, we can't disclose who they are just yet, but we're in talks to go even bigger with this and help out even more people with the money we bring in for donations."

He tells AM800 News the biggest selling point is businesses can write off fees as charitable donation.

"If I collected $500 in fees from them, they'll get a tax receipt for that $500," he added. "It's a made in Windsor solution that's phenomenal for us. It's an amazing way to make some money for the mission."

Jubzi officially launched Friday. Dunn says residents can visit www.jubzi.com to order or enquire about using the service for their restaurant.