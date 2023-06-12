Downtown Mission making progress on safety and space improvements

Progress is being made on safety and security improvements around the Downtown Mission.

Last week new lights on their side parking lot were installed, and on Friday workers were installing new overhead lights in the back parking lot.

The homeless shelter is located at 875 Ouellette Ave, which sits between Erie Street and Elliott, and backs onto Pelissier Street.

Executive Director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says the next improvement will be the fence around the back parking lot.

"So the lights should be done next week, and then we have a fence going up in the next two weeks it'll get started. So mid-June or so," she said.

Ponniah-Goulin says they're also working on some elements to improve the look of the Mission property, with a mural set to be put up on their back wall.

"Courtesy of our Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association," she continued. "They've been working with a wonderful local artist who is going to be bringing some of her beauty to this space as well, so it'll be a nice backdrop."

She says they're working towards a grant as well to do some other improvements to the back area, which is a parking lot right now but will be more of a courtyard area once the fence is installed.

"Just to provide more privacy and more shade for individuals who are utilizing this back space in the summer especially, but even in the winter."

At their community clean-up on Friday, Ponniah-Goulin told AM800 that she's been hearing from people recently saying they've noticed a significant difference on their property and around the area as well.