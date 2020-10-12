Downtown Mission Moves Forward with Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

Windsor, Ont.'s Downtown Mission is providing a meal for those in need this Thanksgiving despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual luncheon will require guests to follow guidelines laid out by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Director of Development Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says 250 meals are expected to be served in groups of 25 to maintain physical distancing Monday.

"We'll just take extra precautions with security and staff to make sure the correct number of people are there ... and they're taking precautions themselves," she says.

Organizers knew they may have to make adjustments, but Ponniah-Goulin says they never planned on cancelling the dinner.

"It's a little bit special for our guests who are coming to us for a meal and a little bit of a reprieve from whatever it is they're going through that day," she added.

Ponniah-Goulin thanked community philanthropist Mr. Sam Sinjari for donating turkeys, hams and potatoes for this year's meal.

The meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 664 Victoria Ave.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.

