Downtown Mission opens additional overnight Warming Centre

Windsor's Downtown Mission has opened an overnight Warming Centre for those looking to escape the cold.

The Mission says this additional overnight space will assist with capacity pressures in the emergency shelter system, giving those who are homeless or living in poverty a place to go.

The overnight Warming Centre is being supported with additional funding support from the City of Windsor, through the provincial Social Services Relief Fund.

The Mission's Warming Centre plan has been approved by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and is in full compliance with the Province of Ontario’s Reopening of Ontario Act.

This additional space overnight will be available while Shelters are full.

The Downtown Mission’s overnight Warming Centre is located at 875 Ouellette Ave. and is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.each night.

During the day, shelter and food is available at 664 Victoria Ave. between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for individuals experiencing homelessness.