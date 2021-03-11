Downtown Mission Shutting Down 850 Ouellette Avenue
The Downtown Mission is shutting down its temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Avenue.
Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, executive director Ron Dunn says the closure goes into effect today (Thursday) at 5pm.
He says the mission will keep two staff members at the site to provide navigation and referral to the temporary shelters currently in place to house people experiencing homelessness. Dunn says he does not regret reopening the site.
"We hope that it ends any conflict between us and the city," says Dunn. "We've been working with Dr. Ahmed's team at the health unit all along so there's no conflict there." Dunn says the former library will still be staffed.
"What we're doing now is offering navigation," says Dunn. "So what we found is when we make a call and say hey guest so and so is here, this is where he slept last, just a little bit of information sharing, the aquatic centre is now able to process them more quickly."
Dunn says the plan is to reopen the mission's existing locations.
"It will allow us to go back to the business of reopening our other two sites while still providing for people who were kind of left out," says Dunn.
As heard on AM800 news, the mission reopened the former central library branch earlier this week to accommodate up to 35 homeless individuals.
The mission claimed individuals were turned away from the downtown aquatics centre and the city's isolation and recovery centres. Mayor Drew Dilkens denied those claims and the city issued an order to close the temporary shelter.
A COVID-19 outbreak has closed the mission's main sites on Victoria Avenue and Ouellette Avenue.
Mission Release:
Temporary Homeless Shelter at Former Library to Close
Downtown Mission will Provide Navigation to Transitional Shelter
March 11, 2021
WINDSOR ON- The Downtown Mission has agreed with community partners to close its temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Avenue, effective 5:00 PM today. No new intake of people experiencing homelessness will be sheltered there.
The Downtown Mission will continue to have two staff members at 850 Ouellette, 24-hours a day, to provide navigation and referral to the temporary shelters currently established to house people experiencing homelessness. Mission staff will contact the shelters to arrange immediate intake as directed by the City of Windsor.
"With the attention that has been focused on the absence of providing real time emergency shelter services, as well as the improvement and increased capacity at the Aquatic Centre and Salvation Army, we feel confident decommissioning the temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Avenue," said the Reverend Ron Dunn, Executive Director.
The Downtown Mission will redirect its attention to putting protocols and procedures in place that will enable the reopening of its facilities at 875 Ouellette Avenue, and 664 Victoria Avenue, at the end of the month.
"We want to reopen as soon and as safely as possible. Our guests are looking forward returning to more familiar surroundings and the programs that they need for support," said the Reverend Dunn.