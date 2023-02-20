Downtown resident highlights need for neighbourhood support

A downtown resident has highlighted the need for more support following several break-in attempts, drug dealings and other illegal activities in a neighbourhood close to the Downtown Mission.

The resident posted a video and letter on Reddit, saying it has been a living nightmare in the neighbourhood, since the relocation of the Downtown Mission.

The Reddit post states that it doesn't have any ill will towards the mission, but is meant to put pressure on the city to put more support in the area.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan Macdonald Show, resident Nick says the post came from a place of passion.

He says the neighbourhood was calm before the Downtown Mission moved there.

"We know there are talks of them going to another location, but nothing official has been solved in terms of second or third-hand information. We've been in talks with councillor Agostino and he's been very compassionate towards us and I believe he is trying to find something in the meantime until there is a permanent solution to this."

Nick says he was hesitant to make the post.

He says he put this out on behalf of the entire neighbourhood.

"This is a lower income neighbourhood, I'm one of the very few who own their house on this block. People don't necessarily want to get involved, we have a lot of young kids, international students, brand new refugees to Canada that are just trying to get by here who have young children so I understand why they don't want to be front and center trying to deal with these issues."

Executive Director of the Downtown Mission Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says they have spoken with many people who live in the neighbourhood.

She says a potential new location would need to be in the downtown core.

"That's where the majority of people that need shelter are currently located which is what we told the city and what we told our community, that we would wait for the City of Windsor to decide on their new location for the new housing and homelessness hub."

The full letter and video can be found on Reddit.

