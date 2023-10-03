Downtown robbery suspect arrested by police

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor Police in connection to a robbery in the downtown core.

According to police, on October 2, at 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Dufferin Place for a report of an assault.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her face.

Officers learned that a man had approached the victim demanding money, and then subsequently stabbed her.

The suspect fled before officers were called.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect, and after a brief search, he was arrested in the 600 block of Goyeau Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

The man is facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with release order

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.