Downtown Street Closures Planned for This Weekend

Extended patios and sidewalk sales will return to downtown Windsor this weekend.

The city along with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) are shutting down some city centre streets to vehicle traffic starting Friday at 5pm until Sunday night.

Brian Yeomans is chair of the DWBIA and says the streets will be open to cyclists, pedestrians, shoppers and restaurant goers.

"When we had the street closure the first time, we had people walking on the streets and riding their bikes and so forth," says Yeomans. "It really did have a different feel to it. It wasn't a festival attitude, it was more like an open streets feel."

He says the BIA is assisting some businesses.

"There's obviously challenges along the way in making sure they can get the space that they need and we're still working on trying to accommodate some of them," says Yeomans.

The two new parklets in the downtown core will also be opened this weekend.

"Really impressed by the construction of them, they're beautiful," says Yeomans. "I'm also impressed by the way they've been laid out and they are socially distanced.”

The DWBIA also has entertainment planned during the street closures.

This is the second time since the beginning of July for extended patios and sidewalk sales in the downtown core with the first closure taking place for five days from July 1 to July 5.