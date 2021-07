Another chance to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

A walk-in clinic is planned for Tuesday in downtown Windsor.

Tents will be set up at Bruce and University Ave with vaccines available for those 12 to 17 and 18-years and older.

First and second doses will be offered while supplies last.

Residents with mobility issues may receive their shot in their vehicle.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 10am to 4pm.