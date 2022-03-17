Downtown Windsor bar manager expects a very busy St. Patrick's Day

The general manager of a downtown Windsor bar is really excited to be open for St. Patrick's Day.

Haley Oglan manages The Loose Goose at 126 Ouellette Ave., right near Riverside Drive.

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions and closures that impacted the bar and restraurant industry, Oglan says it almost feels like time is unfreezing.

She's expecting a very busy day Thursday.

"The weather is going to be incredibly cooperative, it's going to be beautiful outside," says Oglan. "With it being so close to the weekend and March Break, I can see a lot of people coming out. We haven't had something like this in two years."

Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly sunny St. Patrick's Day with a high of 20 C.

Oglan says the only thing that rivals St. Patrick's Day at their downtown location is a Detroit Tigers or a Detroit Lions home opener.

"This I believe is the biggest day in this industry. Everyone kind of gears up for it, it's a celebration and we're also dusting off all the winter blues, heading into spring and summer. It's like the kick-off to all of that," she says.

Oglan expects people waiting outside to celebrate as soon as they open.

"It's electrifying. It's really great to have all of these people coming and we're really gearing up. I feel like this is going to be the start of the summer. We're really excited to see and have all of our regulars and favourite people back in the bars that we can see on a regular basis," she adds.

The Loose Goose also has a location in Lakeshore at 480 Advance Blvd., near Patillo Road, which will have its patio open.

While indoor capacity limits have been lifted by the Ontario government, mandatory mask requirements are still in place until Monday, March 21.