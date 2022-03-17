Downtown Windsor bars and restaurants looking forward to St. Patrick's Day

For the first time in more than two years, bars and restaurants in Windsor-Essex will be celebrating a somewhat normal St. Patrick's Day.

Brian Yeomans, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) says there is plenty of excitement in the core.

He says establishments have decorated and are looking forward to the day.

"I've noticed the anticipation growing," he says. "I've been hearing the reverie already so I think people are excited about this happening."

AM800 file photo from St. Patrick's Day 2016

Yeomans says he knows it's a busy day for establishments since he worked in the industry before.

"All the work that goes into planning for St. Patrick's Day is challenging on a regular year so on a year where the first time that anybody had a chance to do anything like this, I think it's going to be very exciting time for the restaurants and for the people going to the bars," says Yeomans.

In 2020, St. Patrick Day festivities were cancelled in Windsor-Essex due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the region was in the red-zone of province's Reopening Act restricting indoor capacity to 10 people but establishments were allowed to operate their patios.

Party goers wait for a cold one for St. Patrick's day at O'Maggio's Kildare House in Walkerville on Saturday March 17, 2018. (Photo by Gord Bacon)