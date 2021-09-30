Downtown Windsor BIA bringing flea market to city's core

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is bringing a new event to the city's core.

Next month, the DWBIA will be hosting its first ever flea market at the Pelissier St. parking garage.

Association chair Brian Yeomans says they're in need of vendors.

"It is the first time we've done it. We've got a night market on October 8 and then we've got this flea market which is going to be a lot of fun. It's something that takes time. So this is why it's when it is, but I think it'll be a huge success."

Yeomans says they planned on doing the market much earlier, but COVID threw a wrench into that plan.

"We've been talking about doing it for a while," he continued. "We were hoping to do it earlier in the summer, but just with timing and whatnot and the planning, this is a lot work for our administration to put everything together."

He says, with COVID restrictions loosening, more events will be coming up.

"We're really proud of our members and how hard they've worked over this last year and a half and, obviously, long before that. So we're really excited to be able to share this with other people getting a chance to see what we have down here," Yeomans said.

The inaugural downtown Windsor flea market is set for Sunday, October 24.

Those interested in being a vendor can find more information at downtownwindsor.ca/fleamarket.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi