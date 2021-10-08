Downtown Windsor BIA debuts first Night Market Friday

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will debut its Night Market tonight.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage.



DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans says they're thrilled to welcome this cultural adventure and invite the community to join them for quality products and even better company.

Vendors will be showcasing distinctive, artisanal, local and handcrafted products including jewelry, candles, body and bath products, knitwear, floral arrangements, home décor and accessories and more.

Yeomans says each vendor is specially equipped to provide an array of uniquely crafted items and offerings.



Attendance to the event is free and officials say all residents are welcome.

More information can be found on the DWBIA's website.