Downtown Windsor BIA Launches Crowdfunding Initiative

There is a new way to support downtown Windsor businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has launched a crowdfunding initiative.

Executive Director Debi Croucher, says the program is a first for the DWBIA.

"It's a unique opportunity for the community, the residents, colleagues, friends and family to support businesses during the pandemic and beyond, as they get ready to reopen and as they reopen in the weeks ahead," she says.

Croucher says the program was launched on Wednesday and as of now, 12 businesses in the core are taking part.

"All of the information is on our website as to who's currently participating," she says. "They can click on the particular business and they can make a donation."

Croucher says all proceeds from the initiative will go directly to the selected business.

"What's particularly exciting about this is unlike most crowdfunding mechanisms or platforms, 100 per cent of the donation will go directly back to the business," she says. "The DWBIA is covering the cost of implementing the program and any of the transactional fees."

CLICK HERE to visit the DWBIA website.