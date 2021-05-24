Downtown Windsor BIA Receives Safe Travels Stamp

Downtown Windsor has been certified as a safe destination for travellers when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) received a Safe Travel Stamp from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO).

Chair Brian Yeomans says the internationally recognized stamp shows businesses within the DWBIA's boundaries have adopted the appropriate health and hygiene policies.

"This was a perfect opportunity to show our pride in how hard we've worked to ensure that we're a safe destination for people," says Yeomans.

He says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided support to ensure downtown Windsor made the cut.

"To ensure we follow all the guidelines when it comes to having hand sanitizer and face masks available to all of our members that they could distribute to their clients," he says.

Yeomans says travellers will want to know precautions are in place.

"For example, if you go to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island's website, for hotels their Safe Travel Stamp appears right on the front of the their image so that you have an idea of the ones that have followed all the guidelines," he added.

He says being certified as a safe destination is one of many steps on the road to re-establishing Windsor's tourism industry.