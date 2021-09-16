Downtown Windsor BIA responds to COVID-19 exposure

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market was identified as a location of possible public exposure to COVID-19 on Saturday, September 11.

In response, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has put out a statement saying this is the first time the market has been cited as an exposure since the pandemic began.



The Downtown Windsor BIA wants to reassure the public that organizers remain committed to implementing and maintaining safety measures for the duration of the Farmer's Market's operations, to protect visitors, vendors, volunteers and staff.

With COVID-19 safety protocols in place like including two primary entrances, physical distancing, hand wash stations, portable toilets, non-touch lined waste disposal receptacles, as well as masks and sanitizers at all entrances and exits, officials believe the Farmers' Market continues to be one of the safest events in the region.

DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans says their most urgent priority throughout this season, and the entirety of the pandemic, has always been to provide a safe environment for vendors and customers.



"We will continue to operate with utmost safety, asking people to be as expedient, efficient and cautious as possible," he continued. "We recognize how important the market is to the health and wellness of the community; its quality of life; its accessibility to fresh, local foods and products; to small independent businesses; to urban revitalization; and to building community spirit and civic pride. We are doing everything we can to protect our customers and vendors who are so essential at this time."