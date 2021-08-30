Downtown Windsor BIA says Vaccine Certificate System will be a challenge

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is ready to face another challenge in the ongoing pandemic.

Reports suggest a COVID-19 certificate system is being planned for Ontario for non-essential services like bars and restaurants.

DWBIA chairperson Brian Yeomans says there are too many questions that need to be answered before the BIA can form a plan of its own.

"How detailed is this passport going to be? How are they going to expect businesses to enforce it," he says. "I'm all for ensuring people are safe, because we don't want another lockdown. We've been through enough of that already over the last 18 months and we do not want to experience another one."

Yeomans says the DWBIA can only react to what it hopes is a fair system.

"What we will do is educate and inform to ensure our businesses and business members know what their responsibilities are," he added.

He's confident business owners will adapt.

"Look at all the things they've had to do over the last year and a half with masks, plexiglass, goggles, contact tracing forms and all those other things that they've had to do along the way," he says. "They've been willing to pivot because they love the business that they're in. If it requires them to pivot yet again, then they will pivot again."

The province is expected to release the plan sometime this week.

Yeomans says the DWBIA will have a better idea of its next steps after the board meets to discuss the issue Tuesday.