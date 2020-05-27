Downtown Windsor BIA to Offer Free Safety Packages to its Members

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is helping businesses in the core that are getting ready to reopen.

The DWBIA will be handing out free safety supply packages to its members that will include disposable masks, hand sanitizer, window clings, floor decals and PSA posters.

"There's trepidation and people want to be cautious and again because of that we want our members to be ready for the people that are going to be coming to their businesses," says Brian Yeomans, DWBIA Chair.

"We want our members to be ready and we want them to have all the tools necessary to be able to move forward.” He says.

There is a form on the DWBIA website for members to fill out and packages will be available starting June 1.