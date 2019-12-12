Downtown Windsor Councillor Backs Arena Redevelopment Proposal

A member of Windsor city council is backing a proposal to transform the old Windsor Arena in a multi-use facility.

The basketball team announced Wednesday its plan to transform the arena at the corner of Wyandotte St. E and McDougall St.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin has been working on the idea with Express owner Dartis Willis, ever since the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board walked away from a plan to build a new Catholic Central high school on the property.

The school board announced in May it would not move forward with plans to develop the property, saying it didn't work. A week later, the city announced it would begin accepting Expressions of Interest to redevelop the arena, built in 1924.

The Windsor Express proposal would see seating for 1,500 people initially along with retractable seating. There would also be an opportunity for retail, a restaurant or other commercial space in the building.

Architects rendering of the revitalized Windsor Arena as a basketball facility, December 2019 (courtesy JP Thompson Architects)

Councillor Bortolin says the proposed facility would not be a competitor to other venues in the city.

"Concert venue for the type of concerts that Tom {Lucier} at Fogg {Lounge} has trouble finding locations for, that are 800 to 1000 to 1,200 people," he says. "Caesars {Windsor} is too big, it doesn't fit their demographic, 5,000 to 6,000 people. WFCU is too big, doesn't fit that demographic."

Bortolin says the city is looking at significant expense to remove the arena.

"At this point it's one of our assets, right. And right now it's a money drag, I mean we have to maintain it. If we wanted to do anything we'd probably have to demolish it. It is a heritage building, the demolition of this place as Dartis mentioned, it was built like a tank. So demolition costs would be high," he says.

Bortolin says he can't predict when a council decision will be made on several Expressions of Interest for the building.

"I've never been right on a city timeline, ever, so I'm not going to say" joked Bortolin. "We want it to happen soon so if it was up to me it would be yesterday. But realistically these things are going to take months and months"

Bortolin adds that council has seen all the Expressions of Interest for the arena.

No dollar figure for the revitalization was released during the Windsor Express news conference.