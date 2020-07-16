Downtown Windsor Crash Results in Arrest

A crash in downtown Windsor has resulted in an arrest.

Windsor Police Service says two vehicles collided in the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Elliott Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, but police says he was located a short time later and it was determined the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the man faces several charges and the investigation is ongoing.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries in relation to the crash.