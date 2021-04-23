Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market Announces Opening Date

The Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market is back for another season.

Market manager Steve Green says the season kicks off on Saturday May 1 and will run until Saturday December 11, adding it's been the busiest planning season yet for the market as plans are made to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions for the second straight year.

Green says a number of safety measures will be in place including physical distancing at entry and exit points, one-way traffic flow in each direction and hand-washing stations.

"I have never had as many vendor applications as I have this year," says Green. "We'll be expanding the use of the market to keep everyone socially distance. We'll be using the street and both sides of the downtown Windsor parking garage area that we used for our holiday market."

According to Green, some of the new vendor additions include craft breweries.

"We've got some craft breweries that are going to be operating down there as well. I know they put out some interest to come down to market as well and being able to sell at market so that's a great, new thing for us down there."

Green says the market will be operating for up to 33 dates this year.

"We're keeping the time the same, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Pelissier in downtown Windsor," he says. "We've extended the length of it. We already knew from previous legislation that farmer's market were deemed essential so we knew we could operate."

This is the sixth year the market will operate on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane in downtown Windsor.