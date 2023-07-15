Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market cancelled Saturday due to weather

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market has been cancelled for Saturday, July 15, due to the bad weather in the region.

"This difficult decision was made in response to the severe lightning and thunderstorm warnings issued by local weather authorities, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all visitors, vendors, volunteers and staff," organizers said in a release.

"The decision to cancel the event was reached after carefully monitoring the weather forecast. The combination of lightning and thunderstorms poses significant risks, including potential harm to attendees, damage to equipment and infrastructure, and logistical challenges that cannot be adequately mitigated."

"We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds the weekly Farmers' Market, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all those involved," they said.

"It is disheartening to reach this conclusion; however, the safety of our visitors, vendors, volunteers and staff remains our utmost priority."

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. up to and including October 28.