Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Kicks of 2021 Season

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market is kicking off its season Saturday morning.

Capacity has been set at 100 people by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Brian Yeomans.

The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says 30 vendors will be on hand.

He's asking everyone to be patient and follow physical distancing rules to ensure the market can continue.

"Wear a mask because we're still going to be in close proximity to each other and so forth," he added.

While there's plenty of room for people to line up and space out safely, Yeomans is asking everyone to be as efficient as possible.

"Shop, don't stop. As much as I want to say lets make it a social thing, it's not this time," he says. "Please keep on moving, because with such a limited capacity, we have to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to get through."

Yeomans says vendors will only be able to offer food items under current restrictions set out by the province.

The market opens Saturday at 8 a.m. on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street and Park Street West.

