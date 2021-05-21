Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Launches Plant Days

Plant Days have officially been added to the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market.

Starting Saturday, gardeners will have the opportunity to grab supplies and plants in the ground level of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage.

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Brian Yeomans says it will be a welcome addition to the market.

"It's mid-spring and it's the time when people are planting for the year, so we figured we'll take advantage of the time when people are actually putting their plants in the ground whether it be gardening vegetables or flowers," he added.

He says gardening supplies are included in the provinces list of essential services and the market's capacity has been expanded to 191 people with the additional space.

"We have limited capacity to ensure people are not crowding and we'll have the same thing with the Plant Days this week as well," he says.

Yeomans says government funding helped launch the event.

"This is through the Healthy Communities Initiative through the federal government," he says. "They actually gave us a grant to put this on and make this a free event."

Plant Days will continue over the next four Saturdays, according to Yeomans. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Pelissier Street between Park Street and Wyandotte Street.

Customers are expected to wear a mask and physically distance in accordance with public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.