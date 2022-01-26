Downtown Windsor Farmers Market opening a month earlier this year

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market will be opening a month earlier this year.

Market general manager Steve Green says the market will open on April 2nd instead of opening in May.

He says vendors and customers have been calling for an earlier opening.

Green says the market season in the downtown core will now run 37 weeks.

"That's been a big request for a long time, people wanting to get down there earlier in the year to shop for bedding plants and flowers, get their garden ready and many of us, we're just excited to get back on the street," Green said.

He says he's excited to start the market earlier.

"We're really excited that the Downtown Windsor BIA has agreed to allow us to start a month earlier this year," he continued. "The city has cooperated with us as well so very very excited to get down there April 2."

Green says there have been requests to start earlier.

"We just wait to get back out there and get back downtown. So many of us in the market community, we consider the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market one of the highlights of our year."

The market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Vendors are located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park as well on Maiden Lane.

The market season wraps up on December 10.