Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market set to open April 1 with new hours

Windsor's Downtown Farmers' Market is adjusting its hours and opening one month earlier this year.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is opening the Farmers' Market on Saturday, April 1 and it will run all the way to Oct. 28.

This will be the eighth season for the market on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte Street and Park Street.

Market manager Steve Green says they're adjusting the hours this year based on consumer behaviours.

"We used to be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. but what we found after COVID-19, the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot had less people. When we wanted to shut down at 1 p.m., we were still full. In response to that, we moved our hours so the folk who were staying at 1 p.m. could still be there at 2 p.m.," he says.

Green says they will have around 70 full and part-time vendors at the market including those selling seasonal produce.

"People will be surprised to see the number of food vendors there as well," he says. "It's a great place to come down and pick up a meal, have a meal, take something home. We have a high number of vendors that are into crafts and jewellery as well."

Green says they also often have wineries and craft beer down there.

"I think that you'll find a little bit of everything. Meats, fruits, vegetables, hot foods, great coffee, wine. I can't think of many other great things to say about that, that gets me to just about anywhere if I list off those items," he adds.

The Market will be open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday of the season.

For more information, visit www.dwfm.ca.