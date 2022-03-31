Downtown Windsor Farmers Market set to open this Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market is getting set to open this Saturday.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) announced earlier this year that the market will open four weeks early, with the 2022 season running from April 2 to Dec. 10.

It will be the seventh season for the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market, located on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane.

The market will feature over 60 full and part-time produce, food and artisanal vendors.

The market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.