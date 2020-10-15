Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Shifting to Fall Hours

Fall is upon us and with that comes a later sun rise.

As a result, the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market is making a change to its opening time.

The market will now be open at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

There are just three Saturdays left to check out what vendors have to offer before the market wraps up the season — those are October 17, 24 and 31.

The market is located on Pelissier St. and Maiden Lane in downtown Windsor.

More than 1,500 people attend the market each Saturday.