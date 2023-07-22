Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market to re-open Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market will re-open Saturday, after having to cancel the July 15 opening due to dangerous weather conditions.

Steve Green, General Manager, Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market says shutting down the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market has only happened a couple of times since he's been in charge.

"We had to pull the plug once at Charles Clark Sqaure due to wind, and we had to pull the plug at the beginning of the season due to hail. Which was a new one for us. But this time it the thunder and lightning and the amount of water just hitting on the road."

He says despite the weather so far this season, they've seen a great turnout each weekend.

"We've seen a great increase in the number of people coming down to market. It seems like every day that we have the market, we see new people and the market is full. Not only with vendors but new people coming down to market. It's usually quite crowded, it's great. It's great to see Windsor and the community and a lot of Detroit neighbours coming over to the market and picking thing's up."

Green says as the season goes along, the market will start to see an increase in the amount of vendors who bring fresh fruit and vegetables to sell.

He says that also has a ripple effect to their food vendors.

"They start using the local peaches, the local berries that are out there, soon it'll be apples that'll be coming. And you see that translated with our bakers and with everyone that is making food as well. Fresh fruit and vegetables showing up because we're quite a family down there and we tend to buy off of one another."

Green says they are seeing around 65-70 vendors every week.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. up to and including October 28.

Anyone wishing to set up a vendor booth can visit the market website for more information.