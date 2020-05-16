Downtown Windsor Fire Under Investigation

Two people have been arrested in relation to an apartment fire in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to an apartment complex at 1616 Ouellette Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee, the fire originated from some clothes and towels in the bathroom of a second floor unit.

The fire was put out quickly and no one was hurt, but Lee says the investigation showed signs the fire was intentionally set.

Windsor Police Service confirmed two people have been arrested and the Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

The fire caused $1,000 damage and no one has been displaced, according to Lee.