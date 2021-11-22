Downtown Windsor homicide suspect identified, arrested in St. Thomas

The Windsor Police Service has now identified the suspect in a downtown homicide.

As heard on AM800 over the weekend, city police were called to the area of University Ave W. and Dougall Ave for a multi vehicle collision early Thursday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 44-year-old man from Windsor, was rushed to hospital where he later passed away.

An investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with another man before the collision occurred.

According to police, the 33-year-old suspect from Windsor was arrested Friday morning in St. Thomas.

Abdishakur Harun is facing several charges including first degree murder and discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life.

The Major Crime unit continues to investigate and asking anyone on Wyandotte St. between Dougall Ave and Moy Ave with surveillance cameras to check their footage Thursday morning between 3:30am and 4:30am for possible evidence.