Downtown Windsor magic mushroom store raided by police 

A magic mushroom store in downtown Windsor that opened last week has been raided by police.

Windsor police Constable Adam Young says the WPS Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant on FunGuyz, located on Ouellette Avenue near Park Street.

Cst. Young says they've received numerous complaints about the store.

"The dispensary opened its doors earlier this week. Since then we've heard numerous complaints and concerns from community members about the store selling products containing the psilocybin or magic mushrooms. Which is illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act."

He says the raid was in response to concerns about the store.

"Our Drugs and Guns [Unit] launched an investigation which led to this operation of executing the search warrant."

He says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"And I'm not aware of what the investigators have found inside the store and who was inside when the warrant was executed."

Windsor Police Service Constable Adam Young outside of Fun Guyz, 395 Ouellette Avenue, where a search warrant was executed by police, July 6, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Cst. Young says WPS will provide more details in the form of a press release in the near future.

On Tuesday, Fun Guyz co-owner Edgars Gorbans told AM800 that they aren't trying to hide anything and their aim of opening these shops is to change the stigma around magic mushrooms.

Earlier this week, Ward 3 city councillor, Renaldo Agostino told AM800's The Shift that while he's not against the legalization of mushrooms, he said he's against what he sees as a ploy to try and force the governments hand, and putting downtown, our city and the people in it, in some type of risk.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi & Meagan Delaurier