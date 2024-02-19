Downtown Windsor post office moving locations

Downtown Windsor's Canada Post outlet is relocating.

The current location at 401 Ouellette Avenue will close at the end of business day on Friday Mar. 8.

The new location is about 300 metres away at 176 University Avenue, and will open Monday Mar. 11.

Canada Post says it's relocating as the Ouellette Avenue building no longer meets their operational needs and are moving to a location that is more suitable for their retail requirements.

There will be no change to post office hours or postal box lobby hours, with customers having access to their postal boxes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers with a PO Box will have the option of keeping their current postal box mailing address, change their PO Box to another post office and change their mailing address, or close their PO Box and use their free method of mail delivery.

Anyone with questions about their postal services can contact Canada Post Customer Service online at canadapost.ca/support or by phone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).