Downtown Windsor property owner embarrassed with core

A downtown Windsor property owner is embarrassed with the core.

Joe Mikhail says Monday night is a night to showcase the city's downtown but he's embarrassed to walk people around the core.

"I don't know what to say because I'm personally embarrassed," says Mikhail. "I'm embarrassed when I walk people around and I have to take people at certain times and certain routes to avoid certain areas, I shouldn't have to do that in our downtown."

It's the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ford Fireworks are being held over the Detroit River attracting thousands to downtown Windsor.

Mikhail feels downtown Windsor is becoming unsafe and is hindering businesses.

"Just take a walk down Ouellette Avenue and everybody can make up their own minds but every corner, every area, you just don't have somebody begging anymore, you have homes, you have setups," says Mikhail. "There's actually a toilet sitting there, a pot where they're taking care of their needs."

Photo courtesy: Joe Mikhail

He's calling on local politicians to do something.

"I just would like to see the politicians walk downtown and ask themselves, if this is acceptable," he says. "Just take a walk right now this minute, just take a walk, don't say anything, just walk and if you're happy with it, then I can't say anymore."

The Ford Fireworks begin just after 10pm.