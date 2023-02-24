Downtown Windsor stabbing suspect arrested in London

A suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in downtown Windsor has been arrested.

Windsor police say David Nelson was taken into custody Friday morning in London and is being transported back to Windsor to faces charges.

The 38-year-old is to face charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

On Feb. 9, officers responded to an assault call in the 700 block of Brant Street.

The investigation revealed that a 51-year-old man had been stabbed in a targeted incident.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.