Downtown Windsor Streets Closed for Extended Patios and Sidewalk Sales

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is expecting a busy few days.

"We have some entertainment planned and we welcome everybody into the city centre for a good long weekend," says Executive Director, Croucher.

Some streets shut down Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will remain closed until Sunday at 10 p.m. for extended patios and retail sidewalk sales.

Croucher believes there will be a good, welcoming vibe in the downtown core this weekend.

"Our restaurants and our pubs will all have their patios out, wonderful dining and drinking experience and then our retailers will have sidewalk sales and have their stores open and expand their capacity out on to the sidewalk and up to the street," says Croucher.

She says the BIA is expecting a good response and calls it a chance for the community to come out and unwind, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think folks are looking forward to coming out, having a good time being able to sit and relax on a patio," says Croucher. "Our patios and our members are doing their part in keeping folks safe and keeping the physical distancing between the tables."

Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive will be closed, as well as University Avenue West from Pelissier Street to Freedom Way.

Croucher says Maiden Lane will also be closed and the BIA is working with the city to shut down one lane on Pitt Street to support businesses in that area.