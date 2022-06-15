Downtown Windsor viewing party set for Game 7 between Spitfires and Bulldogs

Windsor Spitfires fans can watch Wednesday's winner-take-all game on the big screen.

The team along with Element Entertainment are hosting a viewing party at 350 City Hall Square beginning at 6pm.

"This is a huge thing for the city and let's go Spits," says Renaldo Agostino, president of Element Entertainment.

Agostino says the game is being shown on a large LED screen.

"We're here to support our team and support our Spitfires family and make this the most exciting event we can for them," says Agostino.

He says he's anticipating a good turnout.

"It's tough to say, it's tough to judge but I think we're going to have a good amount of people out here enjoying the game," he says.